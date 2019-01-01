A$AP Rocky to stay in prison for another week

A$AP Rocky will be detained in Sweden for another week to allow prosecutors to continue their investigation into a street fight.

The Praise the Lord rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was apprehended in Stockholm on 2 July, two days after he was caught in a brawl following a festival performance, and has remained in detention while Swedish authorities consider aggravated assault charges.

On Friday, prosecutors asked Stockholm's District Court to hold Rocky for another week to allow them extra time to investigate, and according to TMZ.com, a judge granted them their request, ruling that the rapper is still a flight risk.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson previously told The Associated Press local police "have worked intensively" with the preliminary investigation but refused to comment further while the probe is ongoing. They will make a final decision on whether to indict the star on Thursday.

Rocky's arrest relates to a street brawl allegedly involving him and his entourage. The rapper's lawyers have claimed he acted in self defence.

The case has sparked an outcry in the U.S. with stars including Justin Bieber, Michael Jordan, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs backing the musician.

The conditions he has suffered during his incarceration have also come under scrutiny, with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West even reportedly interceding with U.S. President Donald Trump's team to secure Rocky better treatment.

According to Pastor Darrell Scott of the Urban Revitalization Coalition (URC), who has been campaigning on the 30-year-old New Yorker's behalf, the President's son-in-law and aide Jared Kushner intervened with Swedish authorities to improve his living quarters.