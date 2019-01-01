Ronnie Wood going solo for first time in a decade - report

Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood is reportedly preparing to release his first solo album in almost a decade.

The 72-year-old guitarist has had a busy life since releasing his last record without the rest of the band, I Feel Like Playing, in 2010, having married Sally Humphreys, become a father to twins, and battled lung cancer.

However, he has also been working on a new TV documentary about his hectic life, and has been recording new solo material to coincide with the film's release this autumn.

"This album and the TV show is a big deal for Ronnie," an insider told British newspaper The Sun. "He hasn't done any solo recordings since I Feel Like Playing and Live In London in 2010.

"He felt it was time to tell his story with a programme he fully cooperated with. It's likely to be with the BBC or Netflix and offers a very candid look back on his life."

Since a highly publicised divorce from ex-wife Jo Wood in 2009, the veteran musician has settled down with Sally, 41, and their three-year-old girls, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose.

However, he has continued to record and tour with the Stones, and is on the road in the U.S. this summer for the latest leg of their No Filter tour, a trek that was delayed for two months to allow frontman Mick Jagger to undergo a heart operation.