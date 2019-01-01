Jennifer Hudson and ex David Otunga 'reach custody agreement over son'

Jennifer Hudson and her ex-fiance David Otunga have reportedly reached a custody agreement over their nine-year-old son David, Jr.

The former couple has been locked in a bitter court fight over the care of David since calling off their engagement and splitting in November, 2017.

However, multiple outlets reported on Thursday that the exes have finally come to an arrangement over the care of their son. According to E! News, "the details of their child support and custody agreement remain private at the behest of Hudson and Otunga".

Both Hudson and Otunga signed a gag order back in 2017, meaning that they are unable to talk about the case in public.

The pair had been together for a decade before parting ways, but the split quickly turned nasty as the Oscar winner filed for an emergency order of protection against her ex, accusing him of pushing her while she was holding their son.

Otunga firmly denied the allegations, but court officials granted the temporary request, which Cats star Hudson later dropped altogether.

The court clash heated up earlier this year as Hudson claimed she feared Otunga would kidnap their son, while he accused her of defamation.

They were due to face off at trial in March, but lawyers for the two parties agreed to hold off on the court date as they attempted to work out a deal between themselves. After the first stage of negotiations failed, the judge overseeing the dispute set a new start date of 5 August. However, now an agreement has been reached, neither Hudson nor Otunga will have to appear in court.