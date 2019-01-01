A$AP Rocky moved to 'better living conditions' after White House intervention

A$AP Rocky has reportedly been moved to "better living conditions" in a Swedish prison following the intervention of The White House.

The rapper was apprehended and detained following a street fight in Stockholm earlier this month, with increasingly disturbing reports emerging about the "inhumane" living conditions at the Kronoberg detention centre, where he's been incarcerated.

Following Rocky's manager John Ehmann's public complaints about his client's predicament, Pastor Darrell Scott of the Urban Revitalization Coalition (URC) got in touch with him and put him in touch with Jared Kushner - senior White House aide and President Trump's son-in-law.

That, combined with pleas from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Kushner, prompted him to get involved in the case, with Scott telling the New York Post's gossip column Page Six that the situation was "immediately" improved.

"Jared immediately got Rocky moved to better living conditions,” he said. “They had this guy in a c**p hole. I don’t know if it’s a different facility (that he’s now in), but he’s at least on a different floor. It’s better surroundings."

Scott added that he and his colleague had informed Trump about the situation, and insisted it was never "a publicity grab", adding: "It’s just this administration trying to help an American citizen overseas who’s in dire straits."

Following the intervention from the White House, things are "looking optimistic", Scott said Kushner told him.

Swedish officials have denied Rocky has been treated badly.