Billie Eilish could be set to collaborate with Tyler, The Creator

The 17-year-old singer received high praise from the 'EARFQUAKE' hitmaker earlier this week in which he said he'd love to work with the star one day, as he said he doesn't care if their future collaboration is "trash" because he just wants to "see what [they] could do".



Speaking in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio on Thursday (18.07.19), the 28-year-old rapper said: "Until Billie Eilish f**k me up next week. That b***h is big. That n**** came from nowhere. I think it's sick. I like her. I just want her to keep doing her God damn thing. I want to work with her. I don't know what the f**k we would make. Even if it don't come out, if it's trash, I still just want to see what we could [do]."



And the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker quickly responded to Tyler's comments on her Instagram account, saying she would be "nothing" without his music.



She wrote: "lmfaoooooo i would never in a billion years have thought these words would come out of this mans mouth. wow. i would be nothing without you tyler.. everyone knows it (sic)"



Meanwhile, Billie previously mentioned Tyler as one of her biggest idols alongside the likes of Avril Lavigne, Lana Del Rey, and Childish Gambino.



She said: "Avril was everything to me, I love Avril. I only love her. There's nothing else there, just love.



"There is almost no other artist like that. Her, Tyler, Gambino, [Justin] Bieber made me and Lana, probably.



"They made me. I would not be me. [Avril] has my number though and she texts me sometimes, it's so cool. She'll be like: 'Hey babe it's Avril'. Oh my God."