Ed Sheeran has broken the record for the most monthly listeners on Spotify

The 28-year-old music megastar is no stranger to breaking records, and he now has another accolade to add to his collection as he is now the artist with the most listeners in a single month on streaming service Spotify.



Ed released his latest album, a collaborative project entitled ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ last week, and has allowed Ed to amass a whopping 69 million listeners this month, which is not only the highest for this month, but also the highest ever seen on Spotify.



Spotify classes monthly listeners as the number of individual global users who have played an artist’s music within a rolling 28 day period, and Ed is believed to be on track to surpass 70 million within the coming days, according to Music Business Worldwide.



Ed’s record breaking number tops the previous record set by Drake after the release of his album ‘Scorpion’ last year, which garnered almost 59 million monthly listeners.



The impressive achievement comes as his last album ‘Divide’ - which was released in 2017 - set a new record of 56 million streams on the day of release, while its lead single ‘Shape of You’ picked up over 10 million streams on its first day.



And despite his music breaking records, Ed recently admitted that ‘Shape of You’ took him to a “new level of fame”, and he now has to retreat from the spotlight in order to “protect [his] mind”.



He said: "I used to live in New York and I went out every night but releasing Shape Of You took me to a new level of fame. I was meeting people every day from movies and music. I was getting sucked up into it. I felt myself getting drained.



"If I lived in central London and hung out with people, I wasn't sure if they were friends with me because of me, or who I am. That's why I moved here. All of these things are in place to protect my mind and it's working, I think."