Katy Perry to strengthen relationship with Orlando Bloom before they wed

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are trying to avoid another divorce by improving their relationship before they exchange vows.

The two stars, who became engaged in February, both have failed marriages - to funnyman Russell Brand and Miranda Kerr - behind them, and although the Roar singer is excited to walk down the aisle again with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, she has explained they are doing everything possible to avoid a split, and make sure their union stands the test of time.

"I think we’re doing really great, and we're really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house," Perry explained to Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday.

"It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it’s not the same in your thirties."

The 34-year-old pop star divorced Brand after two years of marriage in 2012 and Bloom's marriage to model Kerr, the mother of his son Flynn, also ended around that time. The couple officially divorced in 2013.

Both Russell and Miranda have remarried.