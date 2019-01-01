Usher pleads with judge to keep medical records sealed in herpes lawsuit

Usher is pleading with a judge to seal his private medical records as part of an ongoing case, in which he is accused of giving two women and a man herpes.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Burn hitmaker has asked that his records and those of one of his accusers are not shared publicly as they contain previous and current private health diagnoses that are not relevant to the case.

"There is no gray area that allows for the revelation of some of Jane Doe's personal information without compromising her privacy rights," he says in the filing. "Any public exposure of her private information could result in significant harm to Jane Doe."

The judge has yet to rule on the matter.

Laura Helm first launched legal action against the singer two years ago, after claiming she contracted herpes from him during two unprotected sex sessions in July, 2017.

The singer denied the accusations, and Helm called for her suit to be dismissed before refiling the case in Georgia last year (18), demanding punitive damages for counts of negligence, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fraud.

Usher continued to fight the allegations but the two parties reached an amicable resolution in May (19).

He is also challenging similar accusations from three other people as part of a case filed by Quantasia Sharpton, who argued the father-of-two had put her at risk by failing to inform her he had allegedly contracted a sexually transmitted disease before they hooked up at a Days Inn hotel following a concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2014.

She did not contract herpes, but joined forces with a man and another woman, only listed as John and Jane Doe, to sue for unspecified damages over their purported sexual encounters with Usher, who has repeatedly maintained his innocence.