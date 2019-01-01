NEWS Jamie Spears wants court face-off with Britney superfan Newsdesk Share with :







Britney Spears' dad is taking one of her superfans to court.



According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jamie Spears was so keen to face off with Anthony Steven in court he hired a process server to track him down.



Spears previously sued Steven, aka Anthony Elia, for defamation after he took to his Absolute Britney website and claimed the singer's team had doctored her Instagram page to make her seem unstable.



Jamie claims he and his daughter "have sat by while fans accused them of numerous false and malicious things, including attempts to mislead the public with the content that appears on her social media."



Spears, who is the conservator of his daughter's affairs, accused Steven of spreading "numerous false and malicious lies on the Internet about Britney, her conservatorship, and her team, including that those around Britney are harming her and not acting in her best interests".



"Enough is enough," Jamie's lawyer raged in his legal documents. "Neither Jamie nor anybody else who works with or for Britney is deleting positive comments on Instagram to negatively portray Britney, or acting in violation of anybody's human rights. It is time that Steven understands that his words have consequences and he cannot blindly spout his baseless theories any longer."



Spears sued for defamation and is seeking unspecified damages.