Lewis Capaldi hugs and makes up with Noel Gallagher after 'Chewbacca' comments

Lewis Capaldi has ended his feud with Noel Gallagher by hugging him backstage at a Spanish music festival.

The pair have been trading barbs since earlier this summer, when the former Oasis rocker took issue with Lewis' music's soaring popularity and poked fun at his looks, saying he looked like Star Wars critter Chewbacca.

The rising star hit back by mocking Noel by wearing a T-shirt with his face on during his Glastonbury festival set, and subsequently donned a Chewbacca mask on stage at the TRNSMT festival in his native Scotland over the weekend.

However, their war of words and gestures is now apparently over as they met backstage at Spain's Mad Cool Festival last week.

"I met him. I actually met him at Mad Cool Festival!", the Someone You Loved hitmaker said in a video interview with broadcaster Editih Bowman for BBC Scotland at TRNSMT. "I gave him a big hug and whispered in his ear 'It's gonna be OK'. He was wriggling, but I pinned him and said 'Noel!', I'm here and it's gonna be fine'."

The singer-songwriter also confirmed that the banter had mostly been in jest, unlike in Noel's very real wars with his estranged brother Liam.

"It's all a good laugh isn't it? It's very funny and you can't it seriously. He doesn't care, I'm not bothered," the 22-year-old confirmed.

At the end of the interview Lewis even took a moment to promote his unlikely rival's new record, adding: "Noel's new EP Black Star Dancing is available to download right now, so make sure you go out and grab that. It's a lovely, lovely piece of work."