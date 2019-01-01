Pink disables Instagram comments after growing tired of 'parenting police'

Pink has disabled the comments on her Instagram page after growing tired of the constant criticism from some of her followers.

The So What singer frequently finds herself subjected to outspoken posts from many of her 6.4 million followers on the photo-sharing site as they often disagree with the way she's raising her children - Willow, eight, and two-year-old Jameson.

And just two days after she hit back at those who slammed her for posting a picture of her kids running through the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Pink announced she's had enough of the constant heckles and so would no longer be accepting comments on her Instagram posts.

"Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it: (middle finger emoji) there will be no more comments on this page!" she wrote, alongside a picture of her husband Carey Hart drinking wine while reclining on a colourful pool float. "Looks like you’re gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever."

It seems Pink will allow comments on certain pictures, however, as she noticeably received hordes of messages from her fans after sharing a sweet birthday tribute to Carey on Instagram on Thursday.

"Happy birthday to carey jason hart. @hartluck I’m proud of who you are. As a man, a human, a friend, a father, and a husband. I’m really grateful that you were born. And I’m grateful that you’re an alchemist. I love you," she captioned a shot of herself and her spouse.