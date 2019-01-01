NEWS Bruce Springsteen exhibit in hometown to feature never-before-seen items Newsdesk Share with :







Rocker Bruce Springsteen will be honoured in his native New Jersey with an exhibit boasting never-before-seen memorabilia.



The Born in the U.S.A. singer is the subject of new exhibition, Springsteen: His Hometown, hosted by the Monmouth County Historical Association in the town where he grew up - Freehold, New Jersey.



The exhibition features 150 personal items related to the star, including mementos from the start of his career, as well as items that extend well into his family tree, like a 19th century Civil War document from ancestor Alexander Springsteen.



"The MCHA is honored to have the opportunity to exhibit some of the most unique, and some never-before-seen items that reflect the unparalleled career and life of Bruce Springsteen," Linda Bricker, the president of the MCHA Board of Trustees, said in a statement to Rolling Stone.



"Springsteen remains an essential part of the fabric that comprises the deep history of Monmouth County. We would especially like to thank Eileen Chapman, Melissa Ziobro and the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music for their continued generosity and collaboration."



The exhibition, held at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University, kicks off on 29 September, just days after the rocker's 70th birthday, and will run until the end of 2020.