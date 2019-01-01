NEWS Morrissey's 2001 greatest hits collection finally gets vinyl release Newsdesk Share with :







'The Best of Morrissey' is a compilation of the singer's solo songs released between 1988 and 1998 and was originally released on CD in North America only.



Now, Parlophone is revisiting that classic compilation this year and it will come out as a double-LP in vinyl format on August 30.



Rhino.co.uk will also release a "clear" vinyl version, limited to 1000 copies on the same day.



Morrissey launched his solo career with his 1988 album 'Viva Hate' following the shock break-up of his band The Smiths in 1987.



In the next decade the 'This Charming Man' hitmaker released six albums and achieved five top ten UK singles, including 'Suedehead', 'Everyday Is Like Sunday' and 'The More You Ignore Me, the Closer I Get'.



'The Best of Morrissey' is comprised of 21 tracks including 'We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful' and 'Glamorous Glue' from his Grammy nominated 1992 LP 'Your Arsenal' and 'The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get' and 'Hold On To Your Friends' from his 1994 album 'Vauxhall And I'. It also includes non-album singles 'Interesting Drug' and 'The Last of the Famous International Playboys', which were collected on compilation album 'Bona Drag'.



Rarities include the non-album single 'Sunny', and the B-sides 'Sister I'm a Poet' and 'Lost'.



All the other studio albums the singer released between 1988 and 1997 are represented with 'Sing For Your Life' from 1991's 'Kill Uncle', 'Do Your Best And Don't Worry' from 1995 record 'Southpaw Grammar' and 'Alma Matters' from 1997's Maladjusted (1997).



Morrissey's latest album is 'California Son' which is a collection of covers of some of his favourite songs and features contributions from a host of musicians including Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and singer/songwriter LP.



The tracklisting includes The Fifth Dimension's 'Wedding Bell Blues', Bob Dylan's 'Only a Pawn In Their Game' and Roy Orbison's 'It's Over'.



'The Best of Morrissey two LP tracklisting:



Side A

'The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get'

'Suedehead'

'Everyday Is Like Sunday'

'Glamorous Glue'

'Do Your Best And Don't Worry'

Side B:

'November Spawned A Monster'

'The Last Of The Famous International Playboys'

'Sing Your Life'

'Hairdresser On Fire'

'Interesting Drug'

Side C:

'We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful'

'Certain People I Know'

'Now My Heart Is Full'

'I Know It's Gonna Happen Someday'

'Sunny'

Side D:

'Alma Matters'

'Hold On To Your Friends'

'Sister I'm A Poet'

'Disappointed'

'Tomorrow'

'Lost'