NEWS David Crosby open to a reunion with former supergroup bandmates Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young Newsdesk Share with :







David Crosby is open to a reunion with his former supergroup bandmates Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young.



The 77-year-old singer/songwriter former Crosby, Stills, Nash in 1969 with Canadian musician Young joining later and they released eight albums up until 1999.



Crosby would be open to performing with his former bandmates again and he loves them and thinks the music they made together was "great".



In an interview on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', he said: "Never say never, man. I have no bad stuff in my heart about any of those guys, man, I made too much great music with them. I love them."



Crosby - who was the guitarist and singer with The Byrds before forming the folk rock supergroup - did acknowledge that he and his former bandmates were "awful to each other" after Fallon pointed out that they don't speak to one another.



Crosby said: "We bashed heads with each other so many times, I mean we were so awful to each other so many times. All of us were. And I think we all know that."



The 'Ohio singer revealed that he is regularly contacted on Twitter by fans asking him and the other band members to "get your act together" and reform in order to "be a voice for the people that love you".



Crosby conceded that in the current political climate it would "be a great time for us to be out singing like that", then suggesting he would take part in a "get out for the vote tour" ahead of the next American Presidential elections.