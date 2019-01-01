Beyonce still shocked she's part of The Lion King

Beyonce is still "a bit in shock" that she has a role in the live-action remake of her favourite Disney film, The Lion King.

The 37-year-old music superstar, who portrays Nala in the movie, spoke about how the original 1994 flick was the first Disney film she cried at during The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight TV special, which aired on ABC on Tuesday.

"I am still a bit in shock that I'm a part of this film because I grew up loving The Lion King," the Formation singer told host Robin Roberts. "It's so much nostalgia for me and it's the first Disney movie that brought me to tears."

Beyonce has taken on the role of the lioness, the childhood friend of Simba, voiced in the new movie by Donald Glover.

The Lemonade singer, whose musical career has been characterised by her activism and anthems of female empowerment, also shared that the female characters have much bigger roles in the remake.

"It was important to the director (Jon Favreau) that Nala and that the females in this film were heroes and he put Nala right alongside Simba in the big fight," she explained. "I thought that was really interesting and really real, because women, you know, we're the fighters".

The mother-of-three, who shares twins Sir and Rumi and daughter Blue with husband JAY-Z, insisted that "being a mother, my family is my biggest priority," and she's happy that she can "pass that legacy" of enjoying the film on.

"The movie has an incredible spirit. It opens you up, it talks about the struggle for standing up and fighting for what you love, and it takes you on so many emotional rides," she smiled.

The Lion King hits theatres on 19 July.