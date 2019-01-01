NEWS Jack White gets advice from Bob Dylan 'all the time' Newsdesk Share with :







The 44-year-old musician - who is known for being a member of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, and for being a solo artist - is close friends with the fellow music legend, and has said Dylan is an “incredible mentor” to him, as he’s constantly giving him musical advice.



Asked whether Dylan ever gives him tips, White said: “All the time. He’s been an incredible mentor to me, and a good friend, too. I’m lucky to even have one conversation with him. Everything else has been icing on the cake.”



The ‘Seven Nation Army’ hitmaker then went on to describe Dylan, 78, as “complicated”, because he’s going through experiences that “no human being should ever go through” thanks to his fame.



White added: “He’s very complicated. A lot of people who go through fame, even a small taste of it, are going through experiences that probably no human being should ever go through.



“I’ve walked into a room and felt like I’m intimidating people. You don’t know what you’re supposed to do. I think people like Dylan end up trying to avoid that stuff.”



Despite their close friendship, White wouldn’t comment on whether the pair have penned a track together, or if they’d team up in the future.



Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, he said: “I cannot tell you that. I wish I could tell you, but I cannot.”



Meanwhile, White previously admitted that despite getting to be the centre of attention as the frontman in several different bands, he enjoys playing with The Dead Weather the most, as he gets to play the drums.



He said: "I'm the drummer in [The Dead Weather] so it's a totally different role for me. I get to be made fun of. Spat on.



"I gotta say, out of everything that I do, I probably enjoy playing drums the most of anything, recording or playing, because I grew up thinking I was only going to be a drummer so that's all I did my whole childhood and was all I cared about.”