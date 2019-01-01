Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy makes cameo in majestic Spirit video

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy makes a cameo appearance in the music video for her mother's majestic new track Spirit.

The singer debuted the video, which shows her in a variety of stunning, colourful gowns while performing in an African landscape, on ABC's The Lion King special with Robin Roberts on Tuesday. Just seconds into the video, Blue Ivy, the seven-year-old daughter of Beyonce and husband JAY-Z, walks across the desert in a pink dress complementing her mother's to take the singer's hand.

The camera then pans to a close-up of Blue a few seconds later, with the child staring strongly into the camera as the wind blows through the curly red-haired wig she sports to match those of the back-up dancers.

Elsewhere in the video, gorgeous shots of Beyonce in front of a waterfall, laying in a pool of water and performing a flowing dance routine with her group of dancers are interspersed with images of animals apparently taken from the upcoming The Lion King live-action remake, in which the singer voices the character of Nala.

Spirit is the first track to be taken from upcoming album The Lion King: The Gift, with Beyonce revealing last Thursday that Blue also makes an appearance on the record, on the tune titled Brown Skin Girl. Another track sees a collaboration between Beyonce and JAY-Z, while other stars to appear on the album include Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, and Jessie Reyez.

Speaking about the album in a press release, Beyonce said: "This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn't one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afrobeat. I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline."