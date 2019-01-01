Concertgoer sues Drake over beer bottle injury

Drake has been sued by a female fan who was injured at one of his shows.

Amanda Giovacco claims she was "violently struck" by a beer bottle that was thrown during the rapper's show at Madison Square Garden in New York in August, 2016.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, she has filed suit against Drake, a venue employee and promoters at Live Nation Worldwide, accusing them of negligence.

The legal action also claims the defendants failed to prevent aggressive and violent behaviour, insisting venue staff "knew Drake has a history of violence at his concerts".

Giovacco also accuses the rap star and the other defendants of allowing the venue to be overcrowded, serving excessive amounts of alcohol, and failing to provide "monitoring and surveillance of the premises during the concert so as to prevent aggressive behavior from escalating".

She claims she suffered serious personal injuries which prevented her from attending medical school.

Her complaint reads: "plaintiff AMANDA GIOVACCO, became, still is, and for a longtime to come, will be sick, sore, lame, bruised, injured, disabled and wounded in about the various parts of her head, limbs, body, blood vessels and surrounding tissues, and has suffered severe and extreme mental shock, anguish and psychic injuries, and that plaintiff was otherwise injured, and upon information and belief, said injuries are permanent.

"That by reason of the foregoing the plaintiff was obligated to and did necessarily employ medical aid, hospital services, medicinal and medical supplies in an attempt to cure the aforesaid injuries, and has been prevented from her usual duties and will be so prevented for a long time to come."

She is suing seeking unspecified damages.