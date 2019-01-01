Jennifer Lopez rescheduled black-out show quickly to keep stage 'sizzle' alive

Jennifer Lopez felt she had to reschedule her blacked-out Madison Square Garden show for Monday night (15Jul19), because she didn't want to lose the "sizzle" from Friday's gig.

The second night of her New York City stop on her It's My Party Tour on Saturday was halted by a power outage, and fans were evacuated from the venue.

A devastated J.Lo was forced to cancel the gig, but hours later she had rescheduled the concert for Monday night and she invited fans to come back for the show.

"I was just talking to some of the higher powers that be here at Madison Square Garden, and a lot of people just try to reschedule months later," Lopez tells Billboard. "It kind of loses its sizzle, or they don't (reschedule), or they can't. Things like that... This goes to show you when you want to make something happen, you can make it happen."

The rescheduled show went off without a hitch, but Jennifer will always remember exactly how she felt when she realised Saturday night's show was a no go.

"It kind of threw everybody off," she explains. "Everybody knows that's my hometown, my whole team, they knew how much I was looking forward to playing the Garden on my own, headlining, all by myself 'cause I've done it so many times before, but it's always been with somebody else. And it was just this great energy.

"We were in the pocket and ready to go and then, 15-20 whatever minutes in, it was like... I was almost in shock when it happened. I was like, 'Ah, it's going to come back on. Everybody stay calm. It's good'."

"I was very much in control. I felt really great, and then they were like, 'You gotta evacuate'. And then, it was almost like a surreal experience like, 'Is this really happening? This is happening. No, we're not doing the show, right? We don't have to go back and do the show?' It was crazy."

The outage hit Manhattan hard on Saturday night, leaving over 73,000 people without power.