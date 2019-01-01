Beyonce makes new The Lion King-themed album a family affair

Beyonce's new album tribute to the music of The Lion King will feature her husband JAY-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy.

The movie-themed album, The Gift, reaches listeners on Friday (19Jul19), and Beyonce tells ABC one track will be another collaboration between herself and her husband, while Blue Ivy appears on the song Brown Skin Girl with her mum, St Jhn, and Wizkid.

Kendrick Lamar will also join Beyonce for a track on the LP, which also features guest spots from Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Jessie Reyez, Tierra Whack, and Wale, among others.

"This is sonic cinema," Beyonce says in the album's press release. "This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat. I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline.

"Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me."

Meanwhile, Beyonce has also recorded a new track, Spirit, for The Lion King soundtrack. She voices the character Nala in the much-anticipated film.