Skepta slams Swedish authorities for 'making an example' of A$AP Rocky

Skepta has slammed Swedish authorities for making "an example" of fellow rapper A$AP Rocky by detaining him on suspicion of assault.

The Wild for the Night star, real name Rakim Mayers, and members of his entourage were arrested on suspicion of assault in Stockholm on 2 July after an alleged street brawl following a performance in the city. He has been held in a Swedish prison, pending a decision from prosecutors on whether to pursue charges.

In an interview with NME magazine, Skepta called his fellow rapper's detention "f**ked up" and claimed it's an example of black artists being treated unfairly.

"It's not good really," the Greaze Mode hitmaker said. "I just think they're trying to make an example out of him - which is a bit f**ked up."

The musician, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr., went on to say that he hoped hip-hop stars' security teams would learn from the arrest and be careful to protect celebrities from altercation.

"His security was with him - that's what really p**ses me off," Skepta said. "And if you have security with you then you should never have to raise a hand. That's what they're there to do. But you know, s**t happens. I hope everyone learns from it - everybody. Some people sacrifice themselves for everyone else so I hope that everybody else can see that security's gotta do their work, do their f**king job, and try your best to stay calm. Because they'll make an example out of us black artists."

Stars including Justin Bieber, Sean 'Diddy Combs, and Michael Jordan have urged Swedish officials to release Rocky, and Skepta said he will speak to the rapper after he leaves prison, adding: "Yeah, he's gonna hear from a lot of people."

Those in charge of the Stockholm Detention Center, where the 30-year-old rapper is being held, have denied reports he is being kept in inhumane and unsanitary conditions.