Meek Mill: 'Probation means I have to seek permission to collect my son from school'

Meek Mill's probation conditions mean he has to call and seek permission before going to pick his son up from school.

The rapper, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, is father to sons Murad and Rihmeek, and during a recent chat with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, he said he's struggled with the limitations placed on him as part of his probation.

Asked by King if he has to get permission to travel, Mill replied: "Yes, even if it's to the next county over. If it's out of the city, if you don't ask for permission, you could get the rest of your probation time given to you as jail time legally."

When the co-host asked if he even had to get permission to take his son to school, Mill responded: "Yes. My son lived in New Jersey, but I lived in Philadelphia, and the bridge is a 15-minute ride. It's just a bridge. I couldn't go get my son from school when I wanted to, 'cause you know, some days I would get off work early.

"I would just have a free day, and I would just want to pop up at my son's school and get him from school. I'd been out of town for two weeks in a row workin'. Can't really do it."

Mill has been on probation for the past decade, after being convicted on a drug and gun charge back in 2008. He's set to appear in the state Superior Court on Tuesday to request the conviction to be overturned, with his lawyers arguing that Judge Genece Brinkley, who oversaw the case in 2017 and sent him to prison on a parole violation, had a grudge against him.

Prosecutors under District Attorney Larry Krasner agreed with Mill's lawyers, and filed a motion supporting his request to have the conviction tossed and for a new trial under a new judge.

Mill's legal team are reportedly hoping that they can persuade the appeals court that there are credibility issues surrounding the police officer who was the key witness against him at the initial trial. He was sentenced to two to four years in prison by Judge Brinkley, and served around four months in prison before a court ordered his release last year.