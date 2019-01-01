NEWS Bastille are working on a secret cinema project as 'a whole other band' Newsdesk Share with :







Frontman Dan Smith's first love was film and he has continued to drop references to his favourite flicks in their music over the years.



In 2017, the 'Pompeii’ hitmakers contributed 'World Gone Mad' to the soundtrack of Netflix's 'Bright' by 'Suicide Squad' helmer David Ayer, and there looks to be more film-related work in the pipeline for the British five-piece.



Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Dan said: "We have another project we are involved with, a whole other band, it's very cinematic."



The 'Joy' singer also revealed their aspiration to team up with a director for a big screen project in the future.

He added: "We are waiting for the right thing to come along.



"We would love to work with a director on something.



"But for now keep your eyes open for the other project."



Speaking on realising his dream of combining his music and movie passion with 'World Gone Mad', Dan said “The idea of doing film and music together is an absolute dream."



The 33-year-old star loved it because it was hassle-free and "one of the most satisfying experiences" of his career.



He added: “Often when you hand something in or send something off there’s a delay, and as a creative person it can be crushing if you don’t hear something back even within a day.



"And literally 10 minutes later, I got a call back and everyone was really into it and wanted it to be a single. It was one of the most satisfying experiences like that I’ve ever had.”