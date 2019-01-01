NEWS Brian May hails Adam Lambert as a 'true phenomenon' Newsdesk Share with :







Brian May has hailed Adam Lambert as a "true phenomenon" and slammed anyone who has suggested Queen should tour with a Freddie Mercury impersonator.



The former 'American Idol' star, Brian and drummer Roger Taylor are currently on 'The Rhapsody Tour' in North America, and the 71-year-old guitar legend has heaped praise on the 37-year-old singer, who he called a "modern marvel", and admitted they wouldn't be able to perform and carry on the legacy of Queen without him.



Alongside a concert snap of Adam before their San Jose concert on Monday (15.07.19), Brian wrote on Instagram: "And here is the Modern Marvel without whom, for sure, Queen would not be out here delivering at the top level.



ADAM LAMBERT is only now beginning to be recognised by the greater public as the true phenomenon that he is. Gifted with a voice in a billion, for himself he is a passionate and unyielding perfectionist. Gifted to us, he is the reason that we are still alive as a functioning rock band. And still able to take on new challenges.



"Plus ... he’s nice. That’s a big deal when you’re a touring family. Freddie would approve, big time. (sic)"



Responding to the "few people" who have said they'd be better performing with a tribute frontman in the place of the late great Freddie - who died 1991 aged 45 due to complications from AIDS - the 'We Will Rock You' hitmaker concluded: "(TONITE !!! For One Night Only ! San Jose !!! Are ya ready ?!!! THANKS @ALAlwayz on Twitter for this photo. Also, and I will say this only once, for the benefit of just a few people who haven’t stopped to think clearly.



Just imagine how awful it would have been for Roger and myself to tour with a Freddie impersonator. Anyone who suggests such a thing doesn’t belong here. To the vast majority of you lovely people out there - BIG THANKS for being respectful to Adam. In supporting him, you are supporting the life blood of the live Queen legacy. Nothing is forever. This is a precious moment. We never pass this way again. Bri (sic)"