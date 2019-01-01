NEWS Ellie Goulding is reportedly investing in property Newsdesk Share with :







The 32-year-old singer is believed to have invested a whopping £3.4 million into a number of lavish homes in order to build her property portfolio, and has even set up Miss EG Properties to manage her new line of homes, which reportedly include a £1.3 million mansion in Worcestershire and a £1.6 million mews house in West London.



A music insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Buying fancy houses is popular among musicians who want to put their money into ventures which are a safe bet when it comes to securing a big return.



“Pop and rock stars often advise one another to go into property, and pass on recommendations about what to do and what business partners are best to work with.



"Ellie is really serious about her investments, which is why she went one step further by setting up her own company to handle it all.”



The property move comes as the ‘Love Me Like You Do’ hitmaker recently moved back to the UK from New York, where she had been living with her fiancé Caspar Jopling.



She said of the decision to come back home: “I was like, good riddance, because New York is insane and it’s really not for the faint-hearted. I am glad to be back home.”



Meanwhile, the singer has said she’s “quite far down the line” when it comes to planning her wedding, which she says is happening “soon”.



She said: "The wedding is soon, we're quite far down the line with the planning, we can't really change anything now. It's a first for me, I've never planned a wedding, it's all new territory for me.



"I have someone helping me, thank goodness. If it was just me planning it then it would be a very small thing with just me and him and just a few other people. But it's actually not a small thing so thankfully I've got somebody to help me."