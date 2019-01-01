NEWS Jade Thirlwall splits from long-term boyfriend Newsdesk Share with :







Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall has reportedly split from her boyfriend Jed Elliott after three years of dating.



The 26-year-old star and Jed, a member of British band The Struts, are said to have gone separate ways after their busy schedules took a toll on their romance.



"Jade and Jed have decided to end the relationship," a source told the Daily Mail Online. "There is honestly no big drama, it has just sadly run its course. They spent so much time apart as Jed is on tour constantly in the USA with his band The Struts.



"And obviously Jade is super busy with Little Mix promo - and about to start a massive LM5 Tour. The split is amicable and they remain friends."



Neither Jade nor Jed, 28, have commented on the split reports on their social media accounts.



Speaking about her relationship previously during an interview on Radio 1, Jade admitted she had been the one to pursue Jed, giggling: "I saw him on stage and was like he’s got to be mine. I chased him for months. I didn’t take no for an answer.



"You know what it was though? He wasn’t interested. I flew to Los Angeles for like a weekend to go on a date with him, that’s how Desperate Dan I was."