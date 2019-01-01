Ricky Martin calls for Puerto Rico Governor's resignation amid chat scandal

Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny have joined angry Puerto Ricans calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello after ill-advised comments from a private group chat, of which he was part, were published over the weekend.

The 889-page document features profanity-laced remarks about the Governor's opposition with sexist and homophobic undertones, and in one correspondence Rossello refers to New York politician Melissa Mark Viverito as a "b**ch".

Martin is actually mentioned in comments made by an associate, who writes: "Nothing says patriarchal oppression like Ricky Martin. He is such a male chauvinist that he f**ks men because women don’t measure up."

Governor Rossello has agreed to discuss the scandal in a radio interview, while insisting he will not be resigning - a decision Martin thinks the politician should reconsider.

"Do an act of true generosity, worth and love for Puerto Rico and give your position to another person with the wisdom and leadership to direct your destiny as a people," the singer writes on social media. "Precisely because your comments were made in the privacy is shown of what you are made of. It is in the privacy where you live with the truth and integrity that defines us and yours is far from being a vertical and admirable."

Rapper Bad Bunny adds: "I believe faithfully in forgiveness, but one thing is to forgive and another is to let ourselves be trampled and cheated again and again!"