Cardi B hits back at lawyer for slamming her court attire

Cardi B has clapped back at a prosecutor for criticising the outfits the rapper has been wearing to court.

The Money hitmaker, real name Belcalis Almanzar, has made a point of dressing well in designer gear every time she appears in court to fight two barmaids' claims she assaulted them at a strip club in New York City last August (18), and her attire has caught the eye of prosecuting lawyer Joe Tacopina, who recently took issue with the outfits, claiming she looks like she is attending "a runway show".

"Here’s a woman who got indicted by a grand jury with felony charges, and appears to only be concerned about what she’s wearing," the celebrity defence attorney told the New York Post on Saturday (13Jul19). "There’s going to be a ‘Come to Jesus’ moment with her, because it’s not consistent with someone who’s taking this seriously."

Cardi, who is fighting two felony counts and 10 other lesser charges for the alleged strip club brawl, responded to the lawyer's comments on Sunday, insisting she dresses appropriately for the courthouse visits.

"I don’t dress inappropriate when I go to court. I dress like a young f**king lady," Cardi said in a series of now-deleted videos on Instagram. "Where am I supposed to get my suits from, H&M? Why are you worried about the way I dress?"

She insists she isn't always in fancy attire at hearings, and accuses Tacopina of trying to grab headlines with his incendiary style statements.

"That just goes to show you that y'all do this s**t for press. I went to court six times already for a f**king misdemeanour," Cardi exclaimed. "There was one time I went to court with no makeup on. Just motherf**king ChapStick."