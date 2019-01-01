Nicki Minaj's stylist hit with new lawsuit

Nicki Minaj's former stylist has been hit with another lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay video workers.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Maher Jridi and bosses at Wilhemina Models are being sued by fashion stylists and consultants Sam Woolf and Martha Chery, who claims she was hired by Minaj's team to style the rapper for the music video Swa Lah in February, 2017 and promised a day rate of $500 plus expenses.

She maintains that Jridi then booked her to work on three other videos with him, including Minaj's Make Love and You Da Baddest. She also later styled Minaj for Paris Fashion Week and the rapper's No Frauds shoot in the U.K., but was allegedly short-changed.

Chery claims that despite working 36.5 days, she was not paid the $18,000 (£14,000) she is owed for her services or the $1,400 (£1,100) in expenses she asked to be reimbursed for.

Jridi launched legal action against the hip-hop star in October (18), claiming he had been stuck with a bill of almost $74,000 (£58,600) from his suppliers because she had failed to return designer items that he had rented for Nicki.

He demanded Minaj repay him to cover the cost of the invoice, but she recently fired back with her own lawsuit, arguing the Frenchman is the one who owes her money, because she had overpaid him by $12,000 (£9,500) for his services.

In her court papers, Minaj claimed the fashion expert had acknowledged the excess payment and promised to return the cash, but reneged on the agreement.

Jridi denied her accusations, and has since petitioned the judge overseeing the dispute to shut down Minaj's suit and allow his original case to continue.