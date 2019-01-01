Johnny Depp & Keith Richards stun diners with Indian restaurant visit

Johnny Depp and Keith Richards stunned diners at an Indian restaurant in Epsom, England last week (11Jul19), when they popped in for a curry.

The two old friends showed up at the Le Raj with Mott The Hoople star Ian Hunter and some pals, and owner Jeffrey Ali insists they were a pleasure to serve.

He told the Surrey Comet newspaper, "He (Depp) was a really lovely guy, the nicest guy in the world and just like any other guests really - laughing and joking. They didn't demand any special attention.

"He's the nicest chap, really respectful to everyone and he went in the kitchen, saying hi to the staff and going out of his way to say thank you to everyone."

Depp has been friends with the Rolling Stones star for years and once confessed his Pirates of The Caribbean character, Captain Jack Sparrow, was inspired by the rocker. Keith even joined the film franchise and played Sparrow's father, Captain Teague, in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Meanwhile, Depp is now a bona-fide rocker, just like his hero and pal - he's a member of Alice Cooper's supergroup the Hollywood Vampires.