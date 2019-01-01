R. Kelly's inner circle to face indictments - report

Members of R. Kelly's entourage are reportedly set to be indicted over their involvement in his alleged sex crimes.

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker was arrested for the third time this year on Thursday and has been indicted in federal courts in New York and Chicago, Illinois on charges including sexual exploitation of a child and kidnapping.

Two of Kelly's confidants have been indicted alongside him, including his former manager, Derrel McDavid, and another employee named Milton Brown.

Sources close to the federal investigation tell U.S. website The Blast, "more indictments are on the way" as members of his entourage will face justice for allegedly facilitating his crimes.

McDavid pleaded not guilty to four charges on Friday, as he denies helping cover up Kelly's alleged crimes by paying hush money to victims and collecting incriminating tapes of the R&B star to prevent them becoming public. He was released on a $500,000 (£399,000) bond. Brown is also scheduled for a court appearance next week.

Kelly, 52, remains in custody as Brooklyn prosecutors are demanding he be extradited to New York.

The Brooklyn racketeering indictment covers multiple allegations dating back 20 years, and includes the sexual exploitation of a child and kidnapping.

Chicago prosecutors claim Kelly had sexual contact with five minors and they allege he paid an unidentified individual to cancel a news conference, in which he planned to talk about tapes of Kelly engaging in sexual activity with underage girls.

He has been charged with 13 federal sex trafficking charges, having already pleaded not guilty to more than 20 sexual abuse offences.