Solange opens up about 'crazy health issues' during Lovebox Festival return

Solange Knowles ignored her "crazy health issues" to perform against doctors' orders at London's Lovebox Festival two years ago.

The Don't Touch My Hair singer, the sister of Beyonce, revealed ahead of her triumphant return to the Lovebox stage on Friday that she ignored medical advice not to perform in 2017, after a three-day stay in hospital.

"It was actually at Lovebox two years ago I started to lose control of my body. I started to go through some really crazy health issues," she told the crowd at Gunnersbury Park before her encore. "I remember being in the hospital that morning and them telling me I was not to perform or leave.

"And I remember bringing my black a*s right here to Lovebox. But I have to say that Lovebox is a festival that I get to come and see all these black and brown faces. And I ain't missing that s**t for nothing. It feels so good."

The 33-year-old's 2019 album When I Get Home saw Solange work with Pharrell Williams and Tyler, the Creator. She also delighted her fans with the release of an accompanying "interdisciplinary performance art film" of the same name that featured beautiful shots of her hometown of Houston, impeccably dressed cowboys, and animation.

On Monday it was announced the Grammy winner is teaming up with museums around the world to host free screenings of an extended cut of the film, which will include new scenes and musical arrangements.

The free screenings will be held at venues including the Brooklyn Museum, MCA Chicago, Nasher Sculpture Center and MFA Houston in Texas, New Orleans Museum of Art, and London's V&A Museum beginning on 17 July. It will be available to buy online and on streaming services on 5 August.