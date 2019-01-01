NEWS Robbie Williams' daughter can't wait to inherit his bedroom when he dies Newsdesk Share with :







The 45-year-old singer - who has Teddy, six, Charlie, four, and 11-month-old Coco with wife Ayda Field - thinks his eldest child is "really funny" but he was left stunned when she told him why she was feeling so happy recently.



Speaking on stage at London's Hyde Park - where he headlined the final day of Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time on Sunday (14.07.19) - he said: "I've got three beautiful children, I f***ing love them.



"Teddy is really funny. She came skipping into the bedroom the other day and I said, 'You look very happy, baby' and she said, 'I am very happy, daddy.' I said 'Oh that's lovely, why are you so happy, baby?' And she said, "'Well, when you die, I'll get this bedroom.'



"We were in Vegas last week because I have a residency and she came in from the hotel reception and said 'Daddy, daddy I've just seen a lady with a bikini stuck up Uranus!"



During his greatest hits set at the event, Robbie brought out his dad, Pete Conway, to duet with him on 'Sweet Caroline' and admitted the club singer had inspired his own decision to get into showbiz.



Introducing his dad to the stage, he said: "He used to sing and tell jokes, he still does it and he's still f***ing amazing. That night I saw him have the audience in the palm of his hand and that moment I knew exactly what I wanted to be when I grew up. That evening, my daddy was singing this song."



And Pete wasn't Robbie's only special guest as he brought out his "friends", LMA Choir, Misunderstood, and Acacia And Aaliyah - who he had mentored on 'The X Factor' last year - to join him for a rendition of his former band Take That's classic hit 'Never Forget'.



As well as hits such as 'No Regrets', 'Rock DJ', 'Feel' and 'Candy', Robbie also performed a number of covers including Shaggy's 'It Wasn't Me' and Queen's 'We Will Rock You'.



As the evening drew to a close with an altered version of 'She's The One' - which Robbie changed to 'He's The One' in honour of a man in the audience wearing a "gay best friend" t-shirt", the pop star saved his biggest hit until last.

Ahead of 'Angels' he teased: "I wouldn't go without doing the hit."



Robbie then ended the show with a cover of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way', with the lyrics scrolling down the screen so the whole sell-out crowd could sing along.



Before leaving the stage, he said: "I've got a smile in my heart and a bigger one of my face."