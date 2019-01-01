Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite on stage

Paul McCartney stunned fans at his gig in Los Angeles when he performed with his former Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr.

The iconic musicians reunited for the first time in years during McCartney's sold out show at the Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

As the 77-year-old returned for an encore to play his track Birthday, he announced Ringo as a special guest, according to Variety.

The crowd went wild as the pair embraced and Paul gave Ringo a sweet kiss on the head. "I love you, man," they said to each other, as the 79-year-old took his spot behind the drum kit.

The pair then performed the shorter reprise version of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, and Helter Skelter. The drummer was beaming as he played with his former bandmate, and threw his drumsticks into the crowd after he had finished the short set.

He also jokingly tried to throw McCartney's bass guitar into the crowd, and the delighted crowd chanted Ringo's catchphrase "peace and love" as he left the stage.

The former Beatle wasn't the only surprise guest of the night. McCartney then brought out The Eagles' Joe Walsh for a triple guitar solo on an Abbey Road medley to finish the show.

The Liverpudlian could be heard saying about the performance afterwards, “We didn’t have a clue what we were doing.”

As the final night of his North American tour came to a close, he told his fans: “Farewell to you guys. Farewell to America. Only one thing left to be said: we’ll see you next time.”