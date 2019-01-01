Camila Cabello "feels more alive" after falling in love, despite breaking up with her boyfriend Matthew Hussey.

The Havana hitmaker split from the 32-year-old Brit in June, and she's since sparked rumours she's dating Shawn Mendes, due to their steamy video for new single Senorita.

The 22-year-old touched upon the break-up with the relationship coach in a new interview with Clash magazine, and said she had been given a new perspective.

"I've fallen in love and I've experienced life," Cabello shared. "I feel so much more alive now, and I don't feel scared anymore."

The pop star, who appeared on the front cover of the magazine, also said she had become more grounded over the last 12 months.

"Honestly, I think I'm just more brave," the singer explained. "I feel like I can be much more honest with myself and other people because obviously I'm growing up and I have a more grounded sense of who I am."

Cabello and 20-year-old Mendes fuelled romance rumours after they were spotted holding hands on numerous outings in Los Angeles, and even celebrated America's Independence Day holiday together.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the Cabello and Hussey separated after 18 months as the relationship had "run its course" and it was a mutual decision to end things and stay friends.