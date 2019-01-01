NEWS Common's new album is inspired by his own memoir Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old rapper - who has also enjoyed success as an actor - has revealed his latest release has drawn inspiration from the memoir he published earlier this year.



He explained: "This album is inspired by the book, 'Let Love Have The Last Word', which gave me a path to write about things I had never written about before.



"It forced me to go deeper and because I opened up about so many things in the book, I was charged to go to raw, personal and spiritual places in the music.



"Production-wise, I knew that the music had to have depth, soul and dimension to it. I wanted the musicianship and the spirit of what live music brings but it also had to have something raw and basement about it."



Common - who released his debut album, 'Can I Borrow a Dollar?', in 1992 - said his team also played an influential role with the record.



He shared: "When my team said, 'You should do some music revolving around the book,' I just took that energy and went running into my artistry without focusing on anything else.



"So this album is the culmination of this journey, this passion and this Divine Love that I have for one of God's greatest gifts - music."



Peter Andre thinks being groped during gigs is just "harmless fun".



The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker recently performed a private concert and found a number of drunk guests grabbed him in a "certain place" while he sang - but he insisted he didn't mind.



He said: "Last week I did a private gig in Cheshire for Dr. Nyla Raja, a cosmetic dermatology GP who is a good friend. It was an amazing night.



"There were a few familiar faces such as Amber Turner and Danielle Fogarty, who shared some great clips of me dancing on a table while singing 'Mysterious Girl'. What can I say? It's the Greek in me, ha ha.



"A few of the ladies - and even one guys - got a bit drunk and grabbed me in a certain place during the performance, but I just see it as them having a bit of harmless fun."



After his performance, the 46-year-old singer - who has children Junior 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia, five, and Theo, two, with spouse Emily - shunned joining in with the festivities in favour of going back to his hotel to catch up on his favourite TV show, 'Love Island'.



He wrote in his column for new! magazine: "My set finishes around 12am but instead of staying I went back to my hotel room to watch the post-Casa Amor recoupling on 'Love Island'.



"It was possibly the saddest thing I've ever done but equally the best episode I've seen so far. I'm hooked!"