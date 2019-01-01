NEWS Jennifer Lopez gig canceled after power outage in NYC Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lopez prematurely ended her concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (13.07.19) due to a power outage in New York City.



The 49-year-old star was in the midst of her latest gig at the iconic venue when the outage occurred, meaning she was forced to call off her concert early.



In a video clip subsequently posted on Twitter, Jennifer explained: "They just told me to get off stage. I was waiting there. Obviously all the power went out in the city and obviously here at Madison Square Garden.



"They're asking everybody to evacuate, very slowly and calmly.



"I am obviously heartbroken and devastated ... I love you. I'm so sorry this happened in the middle of our moment."



In a second video, Jennifer promised fans that she'd eventually finish the gig she'd started at Madison Square Garden, though she didn't know when the concert would be rescheduled for.



She said: "I just don't even know what to say ... I just want you guys to know that you're gonna get your money's worth, that we are going to come back and we're gonna do an amazing show for you.



"I am so sorry that this happened. Obviously it was beyond all of our control. The building handled it very well. They did the smartest thing for everybody's safety."