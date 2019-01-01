NEWS Ed Sheeran feels inspired by Bruno Mars Newsdesk Share with :







The 28-year-old pop star has joined forces with Bruno, 33, for his latest album, 'No.6 Collaborations Project' - which features a number of the world's best-known musicians - and Ed has admitted to being a long-time fan of the 'Finesse' hitmaker.



Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Ed explained: "He's just a talented writer. And he's so musically talented, he's played every instrument on that [track, 'Blow'].



"Played the drums, played the bass, played the guitar. He's like, different level in the studio."



Ed also admitted that the song's rock vibe came about because of the influence of country singer Chris Stapleton.

He said: "It was purely by accident with having Chris Stapleton, and he just seemed the most interesting.



"Chris was there and he played us the riff ... and then we were like 'Oh, let's write a song about that.'"



Similarly, Ed relished working with Cardi B on the track 'South of the Border', which also features Camila Cabello.

Speaking about Cardi, he shared: "I love how unfiltered she is.



"She's so media trained not to be media trained. Like her whole shtick is she goes on and says whatever she wants and that is what works for her.



"She's successful because she is who she is; there's no one else that could be Cardi B."