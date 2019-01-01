Hilary Duff felt alone when she first became a mum

Hilary Duff felt isolated and alone when she first became a mum at 24, because none of her friends had kids.

The actress and singer, who recently became a mum for the second time, admits the first 18 months of her son Luca's life were full of ups and downs as she came to terms with motherhood.

The former Disney star tells The Motherly Podcast she had always dreamed of having a baby, but when her son came along she felt all alone as her friends dropped off.

"It was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn't have any friends that had babies yet," she said. "I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I always knew that was going to be my number one priority in life... I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others, but I really only got scared once I was pregnant.

"I was really young, so I was just, like, terrified of what was going to be, like, moving through my body...(but) I had a great birth."

And she quickly became a very hands-on mum: "I don't remember setting him down for the first three months of life."

When her daughter Banks was born in October (18), everything was so much easier for the So Yesterday singer: "I was so much older and had kind of a different support system around me and I feel much more in tune with my body and I'm a lot healthier I think than I was then."