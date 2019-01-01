NEWS Ed Sheeran suffers from anxiety 'every day' Newsdesk Share with :







The 28-year-old pop star is one of the world's best-selling musicians, but Ed has recently cut his friendship group to just four people as he deals with his own social anxiety.



Speaking to his YouTube channel, Ed - who married Cherry Seaborn in 2018 - shared: "It creeps up on you. I've been working on it for eight years and I closed off from reality.



"Whether it's getting rid of your phone or only looking at emails twice a day. Or cutting down my friendship group to the bare minimum just so I can trust everyone. I let people in from a, 'Let's hang out place'. There is letting in and then there is letting in."



Earlier this year, a music industry expert predicted Ed would become a billionaire before turning 30.



Mark Borkowski said: "The man who was busking on the streets is now a man who is going to be a billionaire. Above all, this shows just how potent live music is nowadays.



"It's the one that generates the money. The music business has moved on with labels having to be more savvy and Ed clearly has a team that knows what it's doing."



Elsewhere, PR guru Marcel Knobil explained that Ed's popularity - and his eye-watering fortune - can be traced back to his humble persona and "raw talent".



He reflected: "Ed is an extremely talented individual who demonstrates it is not always about the packaging but about the perfect product.



"People such as him, Adele and Sam Smith give less credence to glamour and just display raw talent."



