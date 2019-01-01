R. Kelly charged with sex trafficking

R. Kelly has been charged with transporting women and girls across state lines for sex.

Arrested for the third time this year on Thursday (11Jul19) while he was walking his dog, the troubled R&B star was indicted in federal courts in New York and Chicago on Friday, when prosecutors accused the singer of forcibly keeping women under his control and buying their silence.

The lawmakers claimed the 52 year old ran a racketeering and human trafficking scheme that required the women and girls to be obedient, call him 'Daddy' and even ask permission to eat or use the bathroom.

"The purposes of the enterprise were to promote R. Kelly’s music and the R. Kelly brand and to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly," prosecutors stated in the Brooklyn indictment.

Kelly, who appeared in the Chicago court wearing orange jail attire, was ordered to return on Monday, as the Brooklyn prosecutors insisted he be held without bond on the federal charges while they seek to have him extradited to New York.

The Brooklyn racketeering indictment includes multiple allegations dating back 20 years, and includes the sexual exploitation of a child and kidnapping.

Chicago prosecutors claim Kelly had sexual contact with five minors and they allege he paid an unidentified individual to cancel a news conference, in which he planned to talk about tapes of Kelly engaging in sexual activity with minors.