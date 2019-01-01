Ed Sheeran confirms marriage rumours on new album

Ed Sheeran has confirmed reports suggesting he and his longtime girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, are married, by calling her his wife in the lyrics of his new album.

The singer calls Cherry his "wife" on No.6 Collaborations Project track Remember the Name, which features 50 Cent and Eminem, and during a YouTube chat with Charlamagne The God, he talked about the line "My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick".

"It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," Ed said. "(I thought), 'Someone's gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."

Sources claim the couple wed just before Christmas (18) and gossips went into overdrive at the beginning of 2019 when Sheeran first referred to Cherry as his wife in an interview.

Ed announced his engagement to Cherry in January, 2018 via Instagram, writing: "Got myself a fiancee just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well."

The couple met as kids when they both attended Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk.

Elsewhere in the new interview with Charlamagne The God, Ed revealed his wife is worried he doesn't go out enough when he's not touring the world.

"Cherry's trying to get me away from it," he said. "She's scared that the pub, the cinema (at the home)... I've made it like my friends can just come here now rather than me going out. Cherry's always trying to get me to go out more and more."

He's just happy his wife loves him, adding, "Constantly I wake up every day with Cherry and I'm like, 'Why the f**k are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted and you chose me... All of the things that I think are wrong with me and you still want to be with me', I find that amazing."