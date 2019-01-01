Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes hit number one in the U.K.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have taken their sexy Senorita duet to the top of the U.K. charts.

The duo has knocked another collaboration, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's I Don't Care, off the top of the charts, and Mendes and his partner have thanked fans for supporting their tune.

"Thank-you so much to our UK fans for the overwhelming support on the song," the Canadian singer says. "We are so thankful and excited to get a UK number one."

And Cabello adds: "I’m so excited that you guys made this song number one in the UK. And sharing this with Shawn is so fun and so special. Thank-you, thank-you, thank-you, and I can’t wait to be there soon."

Sheeran's song with Bieber drops to two, while another collaboration from his newly-released album, No.6 Collaborations Project - Beautiful People, featuring Khalid - is at three.

Lewis Capaldi's Hold Me While You Wait and the chart's highest debut from Post Malone, Goodbyes, round out the new top five.

Meanwhile, Capaldi reclaims his spot at the top of the Official Album Chart with Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, swapping places with Kylie Minogue’s hits album Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection, which slides to two.

The reunited Lighthouse Family return to the top five at three with Blue Sky In Your Head - the duo's first studio album in 18 years, while Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? and The Killers' Direct Hits complete the top five.