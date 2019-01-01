Nipsey Hussle's baby mama fighting rapper's family for custody of daughter

The mother of Nipsey Hussle's daughter is fighting to stop the slain rapper's family from taking full custody of the child.

Tanisha Foster, who shares 10-year-old Emani Asghedom with the late hip-hop hero, recently lost guardianship to Nipsey's sister over the family's claims she was an unfit mother, and she is now fighting back, challenging a petition filed by her late ex's siblings and mother.

"I strongly oppose both of the petitions filed by Samantha Alexandria Smith, Samiel Asghedom and Angelique Smith," Foster says. "I am the mother of Emani Asghedom and there is no good reason my rights as her mother should be taken away from me, or otherwise reduced as her mother.

"There's never been a court order ever taking Emani away from me; or any court order that indicates that is not in her best interest to have me in her life."

In court papers obtained by The Blast, Foster also claims the "substantial sums of cash" her late ex gave her to cover rent payments and child support have dried up since his death, and Nipsey's family members have forced her onto the street.

"No one seems to care about the impact Ermias' (Hussle) death has had upon me and Emani," she explains. "I have been maligned as being an unfit mother, a golddigger, and someone not worthy of any voice in the matter of my daughter and her future.

"I have no financial means of my own to care for myself or Emani... When he suddenly died, I came home one day to discover that the locks had been changed. His family is not willing to pay the rent. I am still in the process of putting all of my personal belongings into a storage facility."

She concludes her complaint by stating: "If everyone was truly interested in doing what is best for Emani, they would treat me as her mother and not in the manner that they have."

A hearing is scheduled for next week (beg15Jul19).