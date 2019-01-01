NEWS Camila Cabello has a 'rare' relationship with Shawn Mendes Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker has recently been sparking speculation that she and her 'Senorita' collaborator are dating, but she's adamant that they're just really good friends who trust each other and have a lot of love for one another.



Speaking to Clash magazine, the 22-year-old singer said: "I've never had a lot of friends. I've always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it's so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me.



"I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry. To be able to hang out with someone and you don't really care that they're Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You're just people, and that is definitely something that is rare ... It's actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we're always going to love each other."



The former Fifth Harmony star has been spending more time with the 20-year-old star since she split from her boyfriend Matthew Hussey last week.



A source said recently: "Camila's relationship with Matthew had run its course and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago. It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way. This is of course going to fuel rumours that she and Shawn have become more than just pals though."