Cardi B calls for support for female rappers who don't rhyme about sex

Cardi B has urged fans to show their support for female rappers who don't just rap about sex.

The 26-year-old took to social media to voice her support of female MCs who aren't just rapping about sex, after producer Jermaine Dupri slammed hip-hop for being filled with "strippers rapping".

Speaking in an interview with People Now, when asked how he feels about Cardi, Nicki Minaj and rising star Meghan Thee Stallion, Dupri was unimpressed, commenting: "For me, it’s like strippers rapping and as far as rap goes I’m not getting who’s the best.”

In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, however, Cardi addressed Dupri's comments, and called on fans to show the same support for the likes of Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, and Chika that they do for her.

"There's a lot of female rappers who be rapping they ass off and don't be talking about their p**sy and don't be talking about getting down on dirty and y'all don't be supporting them," she said in response. "So don't blame that s**t on us, when y'all not the ones supporting them."

She added that the rappers who do talk about sex are the ones who get the best response from the audience.

"It seems that's what people want to hear," she continued. "When I did Be Careful people we're talking mad s**t in the beginning. If that's what people ain't trying to hear, then alright, I'm gonna go rap about my p**sy again."