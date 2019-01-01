NEWS Lewis Capaldi returns to the top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Lewis Capaldi returns to the top of the Official Albums Chart this week as his debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, logs a sixth non-consecutive week at Number 1.



Following his biggest ever headline show at Kew Gardens on July 10, Lewis knocks last week’s chart-topper Kylie Minogue’s Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection down to Number 2.



The week’s highest new entry comes from Lighthouse Family with Blue Sky In Your Head at Number 3. It’s the duo’s first studio album in 18 years, since 2001’s Whatever Gets You Through The Day reached Number 7.



The Killers continue to enjoy post-Glastonbury success with their collection Direct Hits reaching a new peak at Number 5. Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody OST rebounds six places into the Top 10, landing at Number 7.



Meanwhile, Spice Girls’ Greatest Hits album is back in the chart at Number 15, thanks to a release on picture disc vinyl, and best of album 1 by The Beatles climbs five places to Number 21, boosted by the recent cinematic release of Yesterday.



Finally, UK Rapper Jay1’s brand new EP One Wave debuts at Number 28, and three records return to the Top 40: Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys lifts 13 places to 31 following the release of new single Goodbyes, Eminem’s Curtain Call – The Hits climbs six to 36, and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours hops four to 37 to claim a 178th week in the Top 40.