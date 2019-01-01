NEWS

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Senorita claims Number 1

Newsdesk

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita claims the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Singles Chart, ending Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s eight-week spell at the top with I Don’t Care.

Senorita lifts from 2 to 1 after being streamed 8.2 million times in the UK this week and earns Shawn and Camila a second UK chart-topper each: Shawn scored his first Number 1 in 2016 with Stitches, while Camila’s Havana had a five-week run at the top in 2017.

Celebrating the news, Shawn tells Official Charts:

“Thank you so much to our UK fans for the overwhelming support on the song. We are so thankful and excited to get a UK Number 1!”

Camila adds:

“I’m so excited that you guys made this song Number 1 in the UK!!!! And sharing this with Shawn is so fun and so special. Thank you thank you thank you, and I can’t wait to be there soooooooon!”

With Ed Sheeran’s new No.6 Collaborations Project out today, a further two of the collection’s tracks hold inside this week’s Top 10: Beautiful People ft. Khalid is at 3, and Cross Me ft. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock places at 8.

This week’s highest new entry goes to Post Malone, who debuts at Number 5 with Goodbyes ft. Young Thug, marking the US singer and rapper’s seventh UK Top 10 single.

There’s also good news for Mist – the Birmingham rapper’s latest track So High ft. Fredo is his strongest chart debut yet, opening at Number 11. Meanwhile, south London collective D-Block Europe land at Number 20 with their new single Home P*ssy.

Further down, three songs climb into the Top 40 for the first time: Freya Ridings lands her second UK Top 40 single as Castles zooms 18 places to 34, Dave & AJ Tracey’s Thaigo Silva vaults 21 spots to 36 following the rapper’s viral Glastonbury performance, and Lizzo’s Truth Hurts lifts five to 37 to become her second UK Top 40 entry.

