Lil Wayne hints he's quitting Blink-182 tour as he walks off stage

Lil Wayne hinted he's quitting the tour he's co-headlining with Blink-182 after walking off stage just four songs into his set on Thursday night.



The 36-year-old rapper has been on the road with the rock band since late June, but during his performance at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, he told the crowd the show might be his last on the tour.



"Please forgive me, but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many, you know, like still, that’s not my swag," Wayne said. “I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to do this tour, but make some noise for blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night though, let’s go.”



He then walked off after performing four songs, according to reports.



Many fans took to social media to express their frustration over Wayne's short set, with one writing: "We are at the @blink182 show and #LilWayne was on and off in like 20 min. He was supposed to have an hour set. The f**k man. #disappointed."



Another tweeted: "Wow @LilTunechi blew my nite by only playing 4-5 songs bc the crowd was small... like it’s thunderstorming... ur true fans are here u a*shole f**k u!!!"



Wayne has yet to confirm whether or not he will continue on the tour.