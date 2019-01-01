NEWS Ed Sheeran thinks his collaboration with Eminem and 50 Cent was 'meant to be' Newsdesk Share with :







The 28-year-old singer songwriter has teamed up with the hip hop legends on 'Remember The Name' - which features on his new album 'No. 6 Collaborations Projects' - and he suggested the trio came together thanks to "fate" after he was desperate to work with both stars.



Speaking to rapper Charlamagne Tha God on his own YouTube channel to celebrate the LP's release, Ed said: "I walked in Eminem's dressing room, and it's him and 50 Cent in there. I was like, this has to be meant to be!



"I think they were quite weird about it, because I was like 'do you believe in fate?' I did walk in, and I was like, 'I'm a great believer in things that are meant to be'.



"You can't get to my stage in my career and think it's just down to hard word. There's definitely many things where I was in the right place at the right time, things like that."



Ed's new LP - which also features the likes of Stormzy ('Take Me Back To London'), Travis Scott ('Antisocial'), and Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton ('Blow') - was released on Friday (12.07.19), and the 'Shape of You' hitmaker reflected on his 2011 EP 'No. 5 Collaborations Project', and how it compares to his latest collection.



He explained: "When I made ['No. 5'], it wasn't like 'I'm gonna get signed by making this'. I made this because it was so much fun to make.



"It was all the artists I wanted to work with, and I made these songs I was just so proud to play to my friends. And it's pretty much the same with this one.



"If I was like, 'Oh, it's gonna help to do this' - the fact is, I've already achieved more than I thought I could. So now I'm at a point where I'm just having fun."